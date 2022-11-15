Lake City police recruiting to expand department as city continues to grow

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lake City Police Department is working to put more officers in the community as the population continues to grow. The department is currently looking to fill four open police officer positions.

“We are expanding on our department plan from years ago, we’re getting larger with an influx of individuals within the city limits,” said Chief Joseph Cooper.

Currently, there are 27 sworn officers in the department and with around 6,000 population that grows yearly, the city wants to be fully staffed.

“We are getting to be more proactive with what we do in the community,” said Cooper. “We’re not just driving around in cars, we’re getting out and talking to people.”

There is a renewed focus on community-oriented policing in the city, which involves a visible presence. There are also youth programs that members of the department participate in.

Candidates must pass a background check, a written and physical examination, and complete extensive training.

“We are looking for someone who doesn’t just want a job, but actually wants a career in service,” said Cooper.

A couple of weeks ago, the city broke ground on new affordable housing as part of a program to make homeownership a little easier for individuals looking for a home. There is a possibility, the new homes could be available for city employees as well.

There are also incentives like competitive pay, take-home vehicles, full medical coverage and college tuition assistance.

“This must be a calling,” said Cooper. “You can get up in the morning and go to a lot of jobs, but you have to have a calling to be a police officer.”

The positions will remain open until filled. To apply visit https://www.lakecitysc.gov/188/Open-Positions

