Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Investigation underway after ‘suspicious’ apartment fire in Marion

Investigation underway after ‘suspicious’ apartment fire in Marion
Investigation underway after ‘suspicious’ apartment fire in Marion(Marion Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after Marion firefighters put out a “suspicious” late-night fire Monday.

Just after 10 p.m., Marion Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the 1100 block of McIntyre Court for a residential fire.

Firefighters at the scene found a duplex-style apartment with significant smoke coming from the common roof of both units.

Investigation underway after ‘suspicious’ apartment fire in Marion
Investigation underway after ‘suspicious’ apartment fire in Marion(Marion Fire Rescue)

Crews began an aggressive interior attack and brought the fire under control. MFR said extensive overhaul operations were conducted.

The Marion Police Department is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Our program is heartbroken’: CCU coach, president offer condolences after 3 UVA football players killed
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players
The South Carolina Department of Revenue has started issuing income tax rebates to those who...
S.C. Dept. of Revenue begins issuing tax rebates
Construction company files $42M lawsuit against Horry County, SCDOT over Hwy. 31 extension
Maura Bomar
Myrtle Beach woman given 15-year sentence for drug trafficking charges

Latest News

Myrtle Beach Invitational brackets
College basketball fans head to Grand Strand this week for Myrtle Beach Invitational
S.C. part of $3.1B settlement with Walmart over opioid epidemic allegations, AG says
Regeria Grice
Myrtle Beach’s Real Time Crime Unit helps track down shooting suspect; 1 arrested
School bus rear-ended while heading to North Hartsville Elementary School, district says