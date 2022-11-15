MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after Marion firefighters put out a “suspicious” late-night fire Monday.

Just after 10 p.m., Marion Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the 1100 block of McIntyre Court for a residential fire.

Firefighters at the scene found a duplex-style apartment with significant smoke coming from the common roof of both units.

Investigation underway after ‘suspicious’ apartment fire in Marion (Marion Fire Rescue)

Crews began an aggressive interior attack and brought the fire under control. MFR said extensive overhaul operations were conducted.

The Marion Police Department is investigating.

