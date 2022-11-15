MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Gas prices over the past year have been record-breaking and are projected to break another record - the highest Thanksgiving season prices ever.

GasBuddy projects the seasonal prices to be 30 cents higher than last year and 20 cents higher than the previous seasonal high set in 2012, cramping one of the busiest travel times of the year.

The record-setting gas price in 2012 was $3.44. GasBuddy estimates the national average this Thanksgiving will be $3.68. The current average price of gas in the Palmetto State is $3.30.

Highest gas prices ever projected for Thanksgiving travel (GasBuddy)

“It has been a dizzying year at the pump, with motorists likely feeling nauseous not from the eggnog, but from the roller coaster ride at the pump with record gasoline prices earlier this year, which have fallen significantly since mid-summer,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Americans, however, are proving that while we’ll openly complain about high gas prices, most of us aren’t deterred from taking to the highways to observe Thanksgiving with those that matter most to us, especially as precautions from the pandemic have eased.”

While 21% say high fuel prices are impacting their travel, few say high gas prices will impact their travel plans.

GasBuddy says travelers can expect Wednesday afternoon between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to be the busiest on the nation’s highways, and on Friday between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

