Green Sea Rd, Hwy 9 closed after 7 injured in two-vehicle crash

Seven people are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Horry County Tuesday afternoon.
Seven people are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Horry County Tuesday afternoon.(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Seven people are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Horry County Tuesday afternoon.

Horry County Fire Rescue says crews were sent to the area of W Highway 9 Bypass and North Green Sea Road at 11:42 a.m. after a crash involving a passenger van was reported.

All seven people are headed to the hospital and lanes are closed to traffic.

Please avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid delays.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

