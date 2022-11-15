SCHP: Four tractor-trailers involved in large crash along I-95 in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County Emergency Management is urging drivers to avoid I-95 near Timmonsville if they can.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says four tractor-trailers are involved in a crash at mile marker 156 in the northbound lanes, and it has forced crews to shut down multiple lanes.

Emergency management officials and troopers said the crash clean-up could be awhile as they wait on tow trucks to help clear up the mess.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol network shows there are injuries associated with the crash, but it’s not clear how many people are hurt.

Traffic is being detoured onto exit 153 and getting back onto I-95 at exit 157.

Check back for updates on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.