Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

SCHP: Four tractor-trailers involved in large crash along I-95 in Florence County

The Florence County Emergency Management said a crash along I-95 between exit 153 and 157 has...
The Florence County Emergency Management said a crash along I-95 between exit 153 and 157 has shut down several lanes of traffic.(Source: SCDOT)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County Emergency Management is urging drivers to avoid I-95 near Timmonsville if they can.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says four tractor-trailers are involved in a crash at mile marker 156 in the northbound lanes, and it has forced crews to shut down multiple lanes.

Emergency management officials and troopers said the crash clean-up could be awhile as they wait on tow trucks to help clear up the mess.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol network shows there are injuries associated with the crash, but it’s not clear how many people are hurt.

Traffic is being detoured onto exit 153 and getting back onto I-95 at exit 157.

Check back for updates on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Our program is heartbroken’: CCU coach, president offer condolences after 3 UVA football players killed
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players
The South Carolina Department of Revenue has started issuing income tax rebates to those who...
S.C. Dept. of Revenue begins issuing tax rebates
Construction company files $42M lawsuit against Horry County, SCDOT over Hwy. 31 extension
Maura Bomar
Myrtle Beach woman given 15-year sentence for drug trafficking charges

Latest News

Seven people are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Horry County Tuesday afternoon.
Green Sea Rd, Hwy 9 closed after 7 injured in two-vehicle crash
Crews delay start of milling, repaving Farrow Parkway in Myrtle Beach
1 injured, lanes closed after car crashes into tree in Conway
1 injured, lanes closed after car crashes into tree in Conway
Crews respond to Conway-area crash involving power lines
Crews respond to Conway-area crash involving utility lines