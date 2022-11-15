Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Long stretch of chilly weather moving-in soon

Frosty mornings possible into the weekend
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As the rain chances exit, some of the coolest weather so far this season moves in.

MAINLY CLOUDY WEDNESDAY

We’ll have a tough time breaking out of the clouds Wednesday. Scattered showers will linger early in the day but most spots are dry by midday.

While we may see a few breaks in the clouds by the afternoon, it won’t do much to warm us up. Afternoon highs will top out around 60° Wednesday.

Few showers possible early in the day
CHILLY WEATHER ARRIVES

Sunnier weather returns to round out the workweek as cooler weather continues to pour in. Morning lows are headed for the 30s Friday morning. Despite the sunny afternoon, we’ll really struggle to climb through the day. Expect temperatures to climb to around 53° both Thursday and Friday afternoon.

WEEKEND FORECAST

Some high clouds will filter in this weekend but rain chances remain very low. We’ll continue with the chilly forecast with frost possible Saturday and Sunday mornings. Afternoon highs remain in the mid-50s through the weekend.

Temperatures remain well below normal through the weekend
