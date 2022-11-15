Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Firefighters find Bible with minor damage just feet away from fire’s origin

The fire department shared images on Facebook of the book, showing minimal damage, while nearby...
The fire department shared images on Facebook of the book, showing minimal damage, while nearby items had been destroyed.(City of Logan Fire Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN, W. Va. (Gray News) – A Bible was left nearly untouched by a fire at a building in West Virginia.

The City of Logan Fire Department said firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire Monday night that had spread to a neighboring dwelling close by.

Firefighters found a Bible just 3 feet from the spot where the fire had started.
Firefighters found a Bible just 3 feet from the spot where the fire had started.(City of Logan Fire Department)

The fire department said crews were able to extinguish the fire. The first building had extensive fire damage and the second building had minimal damage.

Firefighters found a Bible just 3 feet from the spot where the fire had started. The fire department shared images on Facebook of the book, showing minimal damage, while nearby items had been destroyed.

No one was injured in the incident.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Our program is heartbroken’: CCU coach, president offer condolences after 3 UVA football players killed
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players
The South Carolina Department of Revenue has started issuing income tax rebates to those who...
S.C. Dept. of Revenue begins issuing tax rebates
Construction company files $42M lawsuit against Horry County, SCDOT over Hwy. 31 extension
Maura Bomar
Myrtle Beach woman given 15-year sentence for drug trafficking charges

Latest News

VIDEO: Surveillance video shows car crashing through restaurant, hitting 2 Mullins police officers
.
VIDEO: 1920s themed entertainment venue proposed in old Myrtle Beach Church
Russia launched missile strikes on Ukrainian energy sites and civilian infrastructure. (CNN,...
Zelenskyy: Missile hitting Poland is significant escalation
The shootings happened Monday evening at a home in Rochester, New York.
Police: Off-duty officer shoots 2, 1 fatally, kills herself
FILE - A family visits a memorial at Veteran's Park for the victims of Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021's...
‘I feel gutted’: Victims of parade crash speak at sentencing