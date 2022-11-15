Submit a Tip
College basketball fans head to Grand Strand this week for Myrtle Beach Invitational

Myrtle Beach Invitational brackets
Myrtle Beach Invitational brackets(Visit Myrtle Beach)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Invitational returns to Coastal Carolina University, bringing NCAA Division I basketball to the Grand Strand.

This is the fourth year of the college basketball tournament in the Myrtle Beach area.

The tournament made its way to the Grand Strand in 2017 after hurricanes forced the early season invitational to move from Puerto Rico. It’s since found a new home in Conway through 2025.

The three-day tournament kicks off on Thursday at the HTC Center at CCU and goes through Saturday.

MORE INFORMATION | Ticket and Bracket Information

The tournament matches up teams from eight conferences, including SEC, Pac 12, American, Atlantic 10 and Mountain West Conference.

“The chance to watch high-level NCAA Division I Basketball in our own backyard is an exciting opportunity for spectators. Plus, the Myrtle Beach Invitational showcases our area to those watching on ESPN networks as well as the teams and fans visiting the area,” said Jonathan Paris, Executive Director of Sports Tourism for Visit Myrtle Beach.

On the opening day of the tournament, the afternoon session will feature Colorado vs. UMass and Murray State vs. Texas A&M. The evening session will feature Boise State vs. Charlotte and Loyola Chicago vs. Tulsa.

While all 12 games will be broadcasted on ESPN’s family of networks, people are encouraged to watch the games in person.

Other sporting events that will take place in December will be the Myrtle Beach Bowl, the Beach Ball Classic and the United Bank Holiday Invitation, which will be a matchup of dozens of girls’ high school and prep basketball teams.

