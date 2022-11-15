Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

The Annual Turkey Trot is back in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee

By TJ Ross
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This is one of the largest races in the Myrtle Beach area!

The race course is through the scenic Market Common region of Myrtle Beach, which was home to the former Myrtle Beach Air Force Base. Runners, Walkers, and Strollers are all welcome!!

Participants receive a high quality race shirt-if registered by Nov 12, finisher medal, and post-race goodies!

You can register here.

Plus, You’re invited to be a part of the best Thanksgiving Meal in Myrtle Beach, November 24th, at The Hangout!From 11am-4pm.

Bring your family and friends to The Hangout for an intimate family style All-You-Can-Eat- Meal or a unique Friends-Giving!

Sign up here.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Our program is heartbroken’: CCU coach, president offer condolences after 3 UVA football players killed
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players
The South Carolina Department of Revenue has started issuing income tax rebates to those who...
S.C. Dept. of Revenue begins issuing tax rebates
Construction company files $42M lawsuit against Horry County, SCDOT over Hwy. 31 extension
Maura Bomar
Myrtle Beach woman given 15-year sentence for drug trafficking charges

Latest News

Star Academy
You can let you child shine bright at the Star Academy
.
Grand Strand Today - United Outreach Ministries Resale Store
.
Grand Strand Today - Star Academy Pt 4
.
Grand Strand Today - Star Academy Pt 2