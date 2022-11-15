The Annual Turkey Trot is back in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This is one of the largest races in the Myrtle Beach area!

The race course is through the scenic Market Common region of Myrtle Beach, which was home to the former Myrtle Beach Air Force Base. Runners, Walkers, and Strollers are all welcome!!

Participants receive a high quality race shirt-if registered by Nov 12, finisher medal, and post-race goodies!

Plus, You’re invited to be a part of the best Thanksgiving Meal in Myrtle Beach, November 24th, at The Hangout!From 11am-4pm.

Bring your family and friends to The Hangout for an intimate family style All-You-Can-Eat- Meal or a unique Friends-Giving!

