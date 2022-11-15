3 injured in crash on Old Reaves Ferry Road, lanes blocked

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue is working to clear a scene on Old Reaves Ferry Road near Bear Bluff Road after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to the area shortly after 2 p.m. for a multi-vehicle crash with entrapment, three people were injured and taken to the hospital.

To avoid delays and to protect the safety of the crews on the scene, HCFR has asked drivers to avoid the area.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

