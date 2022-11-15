Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

3 injured in crash on Old Reaves Ferry Road, lanes blocked

Horry County Fire Rescue
Horry County Fire Rescue(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue is working to clear a scene on Old Reaves Ferry Road near Bear Bluff Road after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to the area shortly after 2 p.m. for a multi-vehicle crash with entrapment, three people were injured and taken to the hospital.

To avoid delays and to protect the safety of the crews on the scene, HCFR has asked drivers to avoid the area.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Our program is heartbroken’: CCU coach, president offer condolences after 3 UVA football players killed
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players
The South Carolina Department of Revenue has started issuing income tax rebates to those who...
S.C. Dept. of Revenue begins issuing tax rebates
Construction company files $42M lawsuit against Horry County, SCDOT over Hwy. 31 extension
Maura Bomar
Myrtle Beach woman given 15-year sentence for drug trafficking charges

Latest News

.
WATCH: SUV crashes through Mullins restaurant, hitting police officers
Frosty mornings possible into the weekend
FIRST ALERT: Long stretch of chilly weather moving-in soon
Investigation underway after ‘suspicious’ apartment fire in Marion
Investigation underway after ‘suspicious’ apartment fire in Marion
Myrtle Beach Invitational brackets
College basketball fans head to Grand Strand this week for Myrtle Beach Invitational