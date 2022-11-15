1 injured, lanes closed after car crashes into tree in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is hospitalized after crashing into a tree on Highway 544 in Conway Tuesday morning.

Lanes of Highway 544 are closed at Nottingham Lakes Road due to the crash, Horry County Fire Rescue says.

Please avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid delays.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.