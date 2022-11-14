Yummy food awaits for you at Leeker Eats

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Owner & operator of Lekker Eats Jordan Lazarus says the restaurant was born from her dream of bringing her passion, lifestyle, and experience with food from her time as a chef in South Africa and in yachting to where she’s rooted – Myrtle Beach.

Their menu is jammed packed is healthy options for you and your family.

You can walk in for a quick lunch or even order food for dinner.

They even have options for you to order Thanksgiving dinner.

Visit their website here.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.