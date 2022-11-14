Yummy food awaits for you at Leeker Eats
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Owner & operator of Lekker Eats Jordan Lazarus says the restaurant was born from her dream of bringing her passion, lifestyle, and experience with food from her time as a chef in South Africa and in yachting to where she’s rooted – Myrtle Beach.
Their menu is jammed packed is healthy options for you and your family.
You can walk in for a quick lunch or even order food for dinner.
They even have options for you to order Thanksgiving dinner.
Visit their website here.
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.