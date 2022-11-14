Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Yummy food awaits for you at Leeker Eats

By TJ Ross
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Owner & operator of Lekker Eats Jordan Lazarus says the restaurant was born from her dream of bringing her passion, lifestyle, and experience with food from her time as a chef in South Africa and in yachting to where she’s rooted – Myrtle Beach.

Their menu is jammed packed is healthy options for you and your family.

You can walk in for a quick lunch or even order food for dinner.

They even have options for you to order Thanksgiving dinner.

Visit their website here.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 hurt in Myrtle Beach crash that shut down part of North Kings Highway
Coastal Carolina clinches Sun Belt East, will play in conference title game
Over 1,000 golf balls dropped from helicopter in benefit for St. James High School band
Over 1,000 golf balls dropped from helicopter in benefit for St. James High School band
Charlie's Place inducted into the Carolina Beach Music's Hall of Fame
Historic Black-owned Myrtle Beach nightclub inducted into Carolina Beach Music’s Hall of Fame
Authorities said warrants for kidnapping against Jami'la Earvin have been obtained.
3 children found safe, woman in custody after York Co. kidnapping

Latest News

.
Grand Strand Today - Plexaderm
.
Grand Strand Today - Lekker Eats Pt 4
.
Grand Strand Today - Lekker Eats Pt 2
.
Grand Strand Today - Lekker Eats Pt 5