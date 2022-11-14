Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘Our program is heartbroken’: CCU head football coach offers prayers after 3 UVA football players killed

(AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF/WCSC) – The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are offering their condolences after three University of Virginia football players were shot and killed Sunday night.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. near a University of Virginia parking garage after students had gone on a field trip. It led to a shelter in place on the university’s campus and also forced the school to cancel classes on Monday.

On Monday morning, the university and police confirmed the three people killed were Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry. Two others were hurt in the shooting. During the news conference, the police chief confirmed that the suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a UVA student, was captured off campus.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Davis was a former Woodland High School student from Dorchester County. was a former wide receiver for Woodland High School and earned all-state honors after making 40 catches for 622 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior and was selected ot play in South Carolina’s North-South all-star game. He also played basketball and ran track for Woodland High School.

Coastal Carolina University Head Football Coach Jamey Chadwell tweet out about the tragedy at UVA.

“Our program is heartbroken for UVA, the victims’ families, loved ones and the entire community of Charlottesville. Our prayers are with all involved,” Chadwell tweeted.

CCU is scheduled to play UVA on Saturday at Charlottesville. At this time it’s not clear if the game will be canceled or postponed due to the tragic events.

WMBF News will bring you updates on this story as it develops.

