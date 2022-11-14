Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach woman given 15-year sentence for drug trafficking charges

Maura Bomar
Maura Bomar
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach woman is sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to heroin trafficking charges.

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson announced Monday that Maura Bomar, 34, pleaded guilty to first-offense trafficking heroin and third-offense possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

The Honorable Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Culbertson sentenced Bomar to 15 years in prison for the heroin charge and 10 years in prison for the cocaine charge.

Bomar’s sentences will run concurrently.

