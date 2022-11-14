Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Marion County man sentenced to 23 years in deadly 2020 Socastee shooting

Diamantae Currie
Diamantae Currie(Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Marion County man will spend 23 years in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter concerning a shooting in Horry County over the Thanksgiving holiday in 2020.

Diamantae Currie, 22, of Marion, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced by the Honorable Circuit Court Judge Thomas W. Cooper to 23 years in prison.

Currie’s charges stem from a shooting on Thanksgiving in 2020 where the victim, Jeffrey Monnett, was shot and killed in Socastee.

“Violent criminals prey on people who they think are buying or selling drugs. Here, the defendant tried to rob the victim and it led to this awful result,” said Seth Oskin, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case. “Mr. Monnett was a beloved son and cousin. We are thankful that this plea brings his family some sense of peace and justice.”

.
.
