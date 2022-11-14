Marion County man sentenced to 23 years in deadly 2020 Socastee shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Marion County man will spend 23 years in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter concerning a shooting in Horry County over the Thanksgiving holiday in 2020.

Diamantae Currie, 22, of Marion, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced by the Honorable Circuit Court Judge Thomas W. Cooper to 23 years in prison.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Victim in Socastee-area shooting dies, coroner’s office says

Man charged with attempted murder in Conway area shooting

Two facing murder, attempted murder charges following two Thanksgiving holiday shootings in Horry County

Currie’s charges stem from a shooting on Thanksgiving in 2020 where the victim, Jeffrey Monnett, was shot and killed in Socastee.

“Violent criminals prey on people who they think are buying or selling drugs. Here, the defendant tried to rob the victim and it led to this awful result,” said Seth Oskin, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case. “Mr. Monnett was a beloved son and cousin. We are thankful that this plea brings his family some sense of peace and justice.”

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.