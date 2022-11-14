Historic Black-owned Myrtle Beach nightclub inducted into Carolina Beach Music’s Hall of Fame

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For decades, Charlie’s Place was the go-to for Black musicians, showcasing live music and a glimpse into the unique and complex coastal experience of a community.

The Carolina Beach Music Board inducted the first African American building, Charlie’s Place, into the Hall of Fame.

“The way has already been paved. We just got to walk in it,” said Cookie Goings Director of Neighborhood Services for the City of Myrtle Beach.

The 28th annual Carolina Beach Music Awards hosted its prestigious event at the Alabama Theater.

Its mission is to keep beach music alive and to give recognition to artists. For the first time, Carolina Beach board members recognized what Charlie’s Place offered to the African American community for decades.

“We didn’t expect it and I am so glad. It’s an honor it’s a blessing. It is amazing and we are so grateful,” said Goings.

Goings has worked for years for neighborhood services, focusing on preserving the history that Charlie’s Place has to offer.

“I feel like we’ve been given an assignment. We stand on the shoulders of Mr. Charlie and Ms. Sarah but all of the many who came before us,” said Goings.

It was a popular African American nightclub and small hotel. During Jim Crow, it was listed in the “green book” as a safe place for African Americans to visit.

“He created an atmosphere and a space for all people to come together and just have a good time. That’s all they wanted to do,” said Goings.

Enriched by the music, Charlie’s Place was a place where famous African American singers like Dizzy Gillespie, Little Richard, Duke Ellington, and Billie Holiday sang.

“I’m very grateful that we neighborhood services, April and I, and the City of Myrtle Beach had been selected and chosen to carry on this legacy,” said Goings.

