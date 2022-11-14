FIRST ALERT: Rain returns Tuesday, much-colder end to the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A quick round of rain arrives Tuesday before the coldest weather so far this season moves in.

SOGGY TUESDAY

Rain chances will quickly ramp up into Tuesday morning with scattered downpours around by sunrise. The rain may turn heavier through lunchtime with some rumbles of thunder possible near the Grand Strand. As we move into the evening commute, the coverage of rain will begin to diminish with just a few lingering showers into sunset.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s right along the coast but will turn colder the farther inland you head. For those closer to I-95, temperatures will struggle to climb through the 50s.

Rain chances increase through midday Tuesday (WMBF)

SUNNY BUT CHILLY WEATHER ARRIVES

Sunny skies are back with us Wednesday as temperatures climb into the lower 60s. This ends up being the warmest day for the next seven days as a long stretch of chilly weather arrives.

Temperatures Thursday through the weekend will run much colder than average. Our afternoon highs will hold in the middle 50s through Sunday. Frost is looking increasingly likely each morning as we all dip well into the 30s. Good news? Mainly sunny skies will prevail despite the cold as rain chances remain very low through early next week.

Morning frost is likely by the end of the week (WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.