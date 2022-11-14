Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FBI arrests pastor for allegedly possessing, distributing child pornography

The FBI arrested a 56-year-old pastor in Texas on child pornography charges.
The FBI arrested a 56-year-old pastor in Texas on child pornography charges.(Colin / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Angela Bonilla and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A former pastor in Texas was arrested Friday on criminal charges related to child pornography.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Austin federal court, 56-year-old David Lloyd Walther is accused of knowingly searching for, downloading, distributing and possessing child pornography.

The criminal complaint alleges that Walther downloaded and made available child pornography using BitTorrent, a peer-to-peer file sharing network.

KWTX reports Walther was pastor of Faith Baptist Church in Round Rock, Texas, at the time.

During a search of Walther’s home and vehicle, officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation said they found two large computer hard drives containing child pornography.

Walther has been charged with distribution, receipt, transportation and possession of child pornography.

If convicted, Walther faces up to 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 hurt in Myrtle Beach crash that shut down part of North Kings Highway
Coastal Carolina clinches Sun Belt East, will play in conference title game
Over 1,000 golf balls dropped from helicopter in benefit for St. James High School band
Over 1,000 golf balls dropped from helicopter in benefit for St. James High School band
Charlie's Place inducted into the Carolina Beach Music's Hall of Fame
Historic Black-owned Myrtle Beach nightclub inducted into Carolina Beach Music’s Hall of Fame
Authorities said warrants for kidnapping against Jami'la Earvin have been obtained.
3 children found safe, woman in custody after York Co. kidnapping

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Garden City Grocery works towards reopening after Hurricane Ian destruction
.
VIDEO: Historic Black-owned Myrtle Beach nightclub inducted into Carolina Beach Music’s Hall of Fame
Lavel Davis, a wide receiver with the University of Virginia Cavaliers, earned all-state honors...
Former Dorchester Co. football player dies in University of Virginia shooting; Suspect in custody
FILE - Russian troops guard an entrance of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Station, a power plant on...
UN General Assembly calls for Russian reparations to Ukraine
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Appeals court ruling keeps Biden student debt plan on hold