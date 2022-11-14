Submit a Tip
CCMF adds Lainey Wilson to 2023 lineup

Lainey Wilson
Lainey Wilson(CCMF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Carolina Country Music Fest announced one more act performing on the main stage for its 2023 festival in Myrtle Beach.

The four-day musical festival announced ACM and 2x CMA award-winner Lainey Wilson will headline alongside North Carolina native Scotty McCreery, Brooks and Dunn, Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen.

CCMF will take place June 8-11, 2023. Tickets are already on sale for next year’s event.

MORE INFORMATION | CCMF Tickets and Information

Since 2015, CCMF has brought some of country’s music biggest names, along with up-and-comers in the industry, to the Grand Strand. It also brings thousands of country music fans to Myrtle Beach.

Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban and Chase Rice headlined the festival this past June.

