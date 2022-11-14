Submit a Tip
4 displaced after house fire in Socastee area; 1 treated for injuries

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 10:45 a.m. Monday to the area of Alice Bud Lane and Peachtree Road for a house fire.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was treated for injuries after a house fire in the Socastee area.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 10:45 a.m. Monday to the area of Alice Bud Lane and Peachtree Road.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control.

Along with one person suffering injuries, a dog was also rescued from the home and treated on the scene.

The American Red Cross of South Carolina is helping the four people who have been displaced due to the fire.

Myrtle Beach Fire Department and the Horry County Police Department assisted in the fire.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

