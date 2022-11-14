Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

3 children kidnapped by family member in York County, S.C., authorities say

The children were taken from an apartment on Bromley Village Drive in Fort Mill, according to law enforcement.
According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, a request for an Amber Alert has been submitted to the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Three young children were kidnapped by a family member in York County on Sunday morning, authorities said.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, 7-year-old Roy’Ale Dean, 5-year-old Ta’Zarlah McKinney and 9-month-old Ja’Hanie McKinney were taken by 23-year-old Jami’La Earvin.

Authorities said Earvin, who didn’t have permission to take the children anywhere, left in a 2012 tan Nissan Altima, with temporary South Carolina tag IV1023V.

The children were taken from an apartment on Bromley Village Drive in Fort Mill, according to law enforcement.

Family members have not been able to get in contact with Earvin and noticed the car seats and change of clothes and formula for the infant were left behind, authorities said.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, a request for an Amber Alert has been submitted to the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division.

Anyone with information on the children’s whereabouts should call 911.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 hurt in Myrtle Beach crash that shut down part of North Kings Highway
Coastal Carolina clinches Sun Belt East, will play in conference title game
Over 1,000 golf balls dropped from helicopter in benefit for St. James High School band
Over 1,000 golf balls dropped from helicopter in benefit for St. James High School band
Myrtle Beach to begin milling, repaving Farrow Parkway
Crews respond to Conway-area crash involving power lines
Crews respond to Conway-area crash involving utility lines

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Garden City Grocery works towards reopening after Hurricane Ian destruction
.
VIDEO: Historic Black-owned Myrtle Beach nightclub inducted into Carolina Beach Music’s Hall of Fame
The popular mom and pops shop, Garden City Grocery, is making progress towards reopening its...
Garden City Grocery works towards reopening after Hurricane Ian destruction
Charlie's Place inducted into the Carolina Beach Music's Hall of Fame
Historic Black-owned Myrtle Beach nightclub inducted into Carolina Beach Music’s Hall of Fame