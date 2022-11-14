Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Students, driver in school bus crash in Kentucky; 3 airlifted

3 airlifted from scene of Magoffin County school bus crash
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Multiple people are hurt after a school bus crash Monday morning in Kentucky.

The crash happened on Route 40, near Mine Fork Road, east of Salyersville. The bus could be seen down a steep embankment and on its side.

According to school officials, the bus was traveling toward Salyersville when it dropped off the pavement and into the ditch, then reentered the roadway. They say the driver appears to have overcorrected, crossing both lanes and over the embankment, striking and cutting a utility pole in half.

The bus landed on its passenger side.

School officials say the driver was ejected and partially pinned under the bus.

The school district said 18 students were on board, revising an earlier number of 21 from a fire official.

Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman says all the students and the driver were taken from the scene to area hospitals.

The extent of the injuries is not known at this time, but sources said at least three people, the driver and two students, were taken from the scene by helicopter.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 hurt in Myrtle Beach crash that shut down part of North Kings Highway
Coastal Carolina clinches Sun Belt East, will play in conference title game
Over 1,000 golf balls dropped from helicopter in benefit for St. James High School band
Over 1,000 golf balls dropped from helicopter in benefit for St. James High School band
Myrtle Beach to begin milling, repaving Farrow Parkway
Crews respond to Conway-area crash involving power lines
Crews respond to Conway-area crash involving utility lines

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Garden City Grocery works towards reopening after Hurricane Ian destruction
.
VIDEO: Historic Black-owned Myrtle Beach nightclub inducted into Carolina Beach Music’s Hall of Fame
"There was a strong rejection of election deniers at every level," President Joe Biden said in...
Biden: Election deniers lost
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
3 dead in U.Va. shooting were members of football team; suspect caught, authorities said
Lavel Davis, a wide receiver with the University of Virginia Cavaliers, earned all-state honors...
Former Dorchester County football player among victims of deadly Virginia shooting; Suspect in custody