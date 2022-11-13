Victory Walk supports veterans in the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Walking miles in the shoes of others is what a group of veterans did Saturday at The Veterans’ Victory Walk.

From a reunion to now a mission, many veterans came together for those in need of support and to remember those who have fallen.

Kenn Capper served at Camp David with the U.S. Marine Corps, protecting former Presidents Ronald Raegan and George H. W. Bush.

He mentioned that many who served now battle PTSD, depression and suicide.

“It’s so bad, it’s come to our own shores,” said Capper. “I mean one of our own even this morning, didn’t sound good on some text messages, and we’re working through that as we speak on this hike.”

The third-annual walk is a moment of solidarity to bring awareness.

The walk’s founder, Paul Yurkin, said it is a way to help many across the Grand Strand find their way back through life.

“The system forgets veterans when they come home, and so they become mentally and physically lost,” he said. “And they are actually training to do this walk so it helps them to do more for themselves than just sit home and be depressed.”

Throughout the walk, other veterans said the cause hit close to home and are glad to have the support of others.

“The military doesn’t teach you how to decompress when you come back from a combat environment,” said Elmo Trickett, who served in the Marines. “And we’re here to help other veterans figure out how to get their feet back on the ground and start enjoying life again. Because at one time, I could have very easily been one of those numbers.”

Although some may fall, it’s about being able to ask others if you need help getting back up.

“Don’t give up. I know it’s hard,” said Yurkin. “I know sometimes it’s difficult, I know sometimes you want to end it. Today’s walk is 22 miles for the 22 veterans that are taking their lives every day. The average is 22. Don’t give up. There’s another day.”

Organizers of the walk plan to host more events in the near future. One is already planned for Memorial Day at Grand Park in Myrtle Beach.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.