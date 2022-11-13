Teacher accused of assaulting girl who wouldn’t throw trash away

HOUSTON (KPRC) - A Houston elementary school teacher faces assault charges after an incident in which she allegedly dragged a 5-year-old student across the ground.

Fany Saldana, 5, is struggling to find joy in her life after her former teacher, 44-year-old Jenny Dominguez, allegedly assaulted her Nov. 3 at Katherine Smith Elementary. Witnesses say the teacher’s behavior was irrational and out of control.

“It made me feel so furious that words cannot even explain how I felt because she’s my little girl,” said Fany’s mother, Patricia Saldana. “Why she did that to my little girl?”

According to court documents, Dominguez dragged Fany between her legs, grabbed her left arm and dragged her across the concrete ground until they reached a trash can 29 feet away.

Witnesses say the incident allegedly stemmed from Dominguez telling Fany to throw a utensil away, but the 5-year-old didn’t want to.

“They failed to protect my daughter from one of their own,” Saldana said.

Dominguez is now charged with injury to a child under 15 years old.

Fany’s mother says the teacher had bullied her daughter in the past.

“My daughter stopped eating because she said her teacher called her fat, that she didn’t need to be eating,” she said.

Now, as Saldana tries to help Fany move on, she hopes to get some justice for her daughter.

“I want the teacher to be punished for what she did,” she said.

The school district released a statement that said it was taking the situation seriously, and the teacher involved was reassigned, pending the outcome of an investigation.

