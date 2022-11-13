Submit a Tip
Police searching for missing mom after blood found in home

Based on the evidence, police believe something happened to 25-year-old Rachel Castillo and she may be at risk. The single mother of two has been missing since Nov. 10.(Source: Simi Valley Police Department via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 6:15 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (CNN) - Authorities in California are searching for a single mother of two who disappeared under mysterious circumstances.

When Rachel Castillo’s mother and sister checked out her Simi Valley home Thursday, they found a significant amount of blood inside. The evidence makes police believe something happened to the 25-year-old Castillo and she may be at risk.

Her keys and phone were found inside her home, and her car was in her parking spot, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Castillo’s two young sons, ages 5 and 2, had been picked up from her home earlier Thursday morning by their father.

Authorities hope someone will recognize Castillo’s photo and provide information about her whereabouts.

She is described as 5 feet, 2 inches with a weight of 105 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police have not determined if a crime occurred in relation to her disappearance, the Times reports.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

