Myrtle Beach to begin milling, repaving Farrow Parkway

(City of Myrtle Beach)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach is reminding drivers of some roadwork set to begin along Farrow Parkway.

A project involving milling and repaving the road will start at 7 p.m. Sunday and is expected to take around a month to complete. The scope of the project will stretch from Kings Highway to Fred Nash Boulevard.

The work will occur from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night in order to not disturb daytime traffic in The Market Common.

Officials said one lane will be open at all times, but overnight delays are possible. Parking in front of commercial and residential areas is also included in the project, so no on-street parking will be allowed until it is complete.

The total cost of the project is $1.6 million, according to the city.

