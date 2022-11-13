FIRST ALERT: Much cooler today with sunshine returning this afternoon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cold front has moved through the area leaving us with much cooler temperatures this week.

TODAY

For folks heading off to church, we’ll have mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 50s. Thanks to that cold front, northeast winds will keep our temperatures cooler than normal. High temperatures will slowly warm up in the low 60s across our area. The clouds will gradually clear out leaving us with plenty of sunshine this afternoon.

Cooler Today (WMBF)

TONIGHT

The skies will remain clear tonight, this is gonna help to provide a chilly start to Monday with overnight lows dropping in the upper 30s inland and near 40 degrees along the Grand Strand. I wouldn’t be shocked if we had some frost for area north of I-95

THE WEEK AHEAD

Monday, we’ll stay quiet and chilly. Temperatures are going to be in the mid 50s inland and upper 50s in the Grand Strand with plenty of sunshine continuing. Rain chances return in the forecast for Tuesday but then after that, we are going to stay relatively dry for the rest of the work week. Temperatures are going to stay below normal with highs staying in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Staying cooler this week (WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.