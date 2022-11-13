Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Deputies investigating deadly Darlington County house fire

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire in the Pee Dee.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened early Sunday on East Old Camden Road, located in the Hartsville area.

No other details were immediately available.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting with the investigation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 hurt in Myrtle Beach crash that shut down part of North Kings Highway
Devin Johnson
18-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Horry County shooting
A house fire claimed the lives of an elderly married couple in Missouri on Thursday. (KSDK,...
‘I’m not leaving my wife’: Couple dies together in house fire
Coastal Carolina clinches Sun Belt East, will play in conference title game
Austin Thomas Jones
Police: North Myrtle Beach woman dies of heart attack after man attempts break-in

Latest News

.
VIDEO | FIRST ALERT WEATHER: NICOLE 5 a.m. outlook
Coastal Carolina holds off Southern Miss for 26-23 home win
Coastal Carolina holds off Southern Miss for 26-23 home win
Crews respond to Conway-area crash involving power lines
Crews respond to Conway-area crash involving utility lines
Cooler Today
FIRST ALERT: Much cooler today with sunshine returning this afternoon