Deputies investigating deadly Darlington County house fire

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire in the Pee Dee.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened early Sunday on East Old Camden Road, located in the Hartsville area.

No other details were immediately available.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting with the investigation.

