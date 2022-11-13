Crews respond to Conway-area crash involving utility lines

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews were at the scene of a crash that involved utility lines in the Conway area early Sunday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it responded to the area of South Highway 701 and Horseshoe Circle at around 2:40 a.m.

No one was taken to the hospital as a result of the crash.

As of 9:30 a.m., no outages were visible or reported by any of the major utility companies in the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating with assistance from the Horry County Police Department.

