Coastal Carolina appears at No. 23 in latest AP poll

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina’s football team is seeing some recognition for their 9-1 record so far in 2022.

The Chanticleers came in at No. 23 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, which was released Sunday. It marks the first time the program has appeared in the poll this season and the third straight season the Chants have been nationally ranked.

CCU also appeared at No. 23 in the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll. The latest College Football Playoff rankings, which help determine major bowl games, will be released Tuesday.

The Chants head to Virginia on Saturday for one of two straight road games to end the regular season. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

