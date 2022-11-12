Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

WMBF takes home 8 first-place awards at RTDNAC ceremony

(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WMBF) - WMBF News took home several awards Saturday at the Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas’ annual luncheon.

WMBF won eight first-place awards and six second-place awards in its division, including:

FIRST PLACE

TV Weathercaster of the Year: Andrew Dockery

TV News Anchor Team of the Year: Loren Korn, Derrion Henderson, Andrew Dockery, Anya Carney

Photography: Flute Choir Caroling - George Hansen

Health/Medicine: Family hopes husband’s COVID-19 death encourages vaccinations - Meredith Helline, George Hansen, Natasha Laguerre

Series: Vanished:  Missing in the Grand Strand - Loren Korn, George Hansen, Natasha Laguerre

Sports Reporting: Natasha Laguerre

SECOND PLACE

Special Projects Producer: Anya Carney

News Producer of the Year: Allen Marcus Harter

Use of Social Media: Michael Owens

Sports Special: Feel the Teal - Gabe McDonald, Rashaan Anderson, Ian Klein, George Hansen

Consumer/Economic: Solar Panel Scrutiny – Madison Martin, George Hansen, Natasha Laguerre

Best Website

