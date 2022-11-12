WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard - Playoffs, Week 2

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The high school football playoffs roll on in South Carolina as teams continue to make their march to state.

Several games in the WMBF News viewing area were moved to Saturday due to tropical weather earlier in the week.

Other matchups were played prior to when they were initially scheduled on Friday.

This page will be updated with final scores as they come in.

CLASS 5A

Carolina Forest at Goose Creek - Saturday, 6 p.m.

CLASS 4A

South Florence 50, Bluffton 0 (Wednesday)

West Florence 42, Myrtle Beach 21 (Wednesday)

CLASS 3A

Brookland-Cayce at Dillon - Saturday, 5 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Andrews at Barnwell - Saturday, 1 p.m.

Cheraw at Woodland - Saturday, 6 p.m.

CLASS A

Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Johnsonville - Saturday, 3 p.m.

Baptist Hill at Lamar - Saturday, 6 p.m.

Carvers Bay at Estill - Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

Lake View at Cross - Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

SCISA CLASS 4A

Laurence Manning 28, Trinity Collegiate 27 (Wednesday)

SCISA CLASS 3A

Pee Dee Academy 42, Pinewood Prep 27 (Wednesday)

Florence Christian 19, Wilson Hall 17 (Friday)

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

