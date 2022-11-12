Submit a Tip
Over 1,000 golf balls dropped from helicopter in benefit for St. James High School band

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 1,000 golf balls were dropped from a helicopter in the Grand Strand on Saturday - all to benefit a good cause.

The event was put on by boosters of the St. James High School band. Tickets for the golf balls were sold last month, with $2,000 going to the person whose ball landed close to the flag.

THIS IS CAROLINA | The Pride of St. James Marching Band

As the helicopter hovered around 85 feet in the air, four full buckets of golf balls were released. After some cleanup, a winner was determined to be SJHS art teacher Janice McBride.

The remaining money raised went toward the band.

