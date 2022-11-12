Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Nursing home resident found dead outside facility after missing for 2 days

Officials in Ohio say a nursing home resident was found dead outside of the facility. (Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Ohio officials say a nursing home resident has died after she went missing from a facility.

WOIO reports the 82-year-old was found dead on Tuesday when staff located her body outside of the facility. Officials said the woman was missing for two days before her body was discovered.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner, Joan Meredith went missing after last being seen on Nov. 6. at the Merriman Nursing Home in Akron.

On Tuesday, staff had reportedly contacted Meredith’s family to see when she would return.

The medical examiner said that the nursing home staff had presumed the woman had taken a leave of absence from the facility with family.

However, after the team learned that was not the case, the medical examiner said staff began searching the premises for Meredith.

Staff located the 82-year-old’s body in a wooded area behind the facility, according to the medical examiner.

The examiner said Meredith died of hypothermia with her death ruled accidental. According to officials, she had a history of dementia.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A few mainly light showers and gusty winds will be possible late this afternoon and evening.
FIRST ALERT - Severe weather threat has ended, a few more showers late this afternoon
Winning $200K lottery ticket purchased at Myrtle Beach-area grocery store
Oscar Foxworth
Marion County councilman, 5 others officially arrested in connection to criminal conspiracy case
Horry County Sheriff's Office badge
2 Horry County deputies resign after writing ‘false, misleading’ statements on warrants, records show
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 6:20 a.m. Friday to the area of 880 Lake...
HCFR: 1 person rescued from sunken car in Myrtle Beach area

Latest News

.
VIDEO | FIRST ALERT WEATHER: NICOLE 5 a.m. outlook
.
VIDEO: Police: North Myrtle Beach woman dies of heart attack after man attempts break-in
.
VIDEO: St. James High School Veterans Day Ceremony
.
VIDEO: Ceremonies for Veterans Day in Surfside Beach
.
VIDEO: 18-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Horry County shooting