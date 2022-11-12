Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

A moving speech from WWII Veteran highlights Veterans Day ceremony at Surfside Beach

By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Cities across the Grand Strand are celebrating Veterans Day and honoring those who serve our country.

In Myrtle Beach, the Military Appreciation Committee hosted the Veterans Day ceremony.

At the event, friends and families recognized and honored veterans for fighting for our freedom.

For some veterans, today can be emotional as it can remind them of those who were missing during action.

The military committee honored ‘the missing man table’ which represents the emotions and feelings reserved for those veterans who did not come home.

Veteran Chris Aranda, of the Myrtle Beach Veterans Center, said this day holds a special place for those who served our country.

“It’s important because we need to recognize those who did serve our country and offer the freedom that they provided not only to our community but to the entire nation. So, it’s just an honor today to be here of course and honor those across the nation,” said Aranda.

Aranda will be hosting a veterans golf tournament where more than 140 veterans signed up to compete. The money raised at the event will go toward veterans in need.

Every veterans day ceremony is unique.

In Surfside Beach, the ceremony took place at the Veterans Memorial Park, where one veteran was the guest speaker.

94-year-old Veteran Ed Turek spoke about what today means to him.

During his speech, Turek told a story about two of his high school friends he served beside

They both died in battle but that loss moved Turek to continue to serve our country.

During the ceremony, a wreath was placed in honor of those who died in battle, and taps were played at the end of the ceremony

Turek served in the Korean War, Vietnam War, and World War II. He is one of the few World War II veterans in South Carolina.

At least a hundred people came to listen to him and appreciate his speech.

In honor of his services, people stood up and applauded him.

“It’s unselfish giving up their time to serve the country. Time is the most valuable gift you can give. Because once you give it, It cannot be returned. And I think that the selflessness of these veterans gets me (Touches his heart) right here,” said Turek.

Turek felt thankful to everyone who honored him today.

“Proud. I’m proud to be a veteran. And thankful that I made it alive. Every day when I wake up I thank the good lord for another day here in Paradise,” said Turek.

