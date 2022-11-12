Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT - Clearing and warm today followed by a big cool down

By Jamie Arnold
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 6:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Mild weather continues today in the wake Nicole before a cold front brings a return to more typical November weather.

Dry air will continue to filter into the region today and result in increasing sunshine. Temperatures will be quite warm again with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 70s.

Clearing skies and still mild.
Clearing skies and still mild.(WMBF)

A strong cold front will move through the region tonight. The front may kick off a stray shower or two after midnight, but no significant rain is expected. Temperatures tonight will drop into the lower to middle 50s as a gusty breeze develops.

A few clouds will linger to start the day Sunday and then give way to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler with afternoon highs only in the lower 60s.

Much cooler Sunday.
Much cooler Sunday.(WMBF)

Sunday night turns quite chilly with inland areas in the lower to middle 30s. The Grand Strand will see temperatures drop into the upper 30s to near 40.

The new work week will feature a few bouts of rain and much cooler temperatures. Afternoon highs each day will reach the 50s and 60s. An active weather pattern will keep a few rain chances around. The best chances arrive Tuesday and then again Friday.

A few rain chances arrive again next week.
A few rain chances arrive again next week.(WMBF)

