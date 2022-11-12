Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Crash shuts down part of North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach

(Source: MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded Saturday to a crash that shut down part of North Kings Highway.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department said the wreck happened in the area of 79th Avenue North.

As of around 5:20 p.m., the department said the section of North Kings Highway in that area remains closed.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

It’s unclear if there were any injuries.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 6:20 a.m. Friday to the area of 880 Lake...
HCFR: 1 person rescued from sunken car in Myrtle Beach area
Devin Johnson
18-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Horry County shooting
Winning $200K lottery ticket purchased at Myrtle Beach-area grocery store
Austin Thomas Jones
Police: North Myrtle Beach woman dies of heart attack after man attempts break-in
Oscar Foxworth
Marion County councilman, 5 others officially arrested in connection to criminal conspiracy case

Latest News

.
VIDEO | FIRST ALERT WEATHER: NICOLE 5 a.m. outlook
Over 1,000 golf balls dropped from helicopter in benefit for St. James High School band
Over 1,000 golf balls dropped from helicopter in benefit for St. James High School band
Coastal Carolina clinches Sun Belt East, will play in conference title game
The city of Myrtle Beach does share a connection with Veterans serving as a home to the Air...
Veterans gather at Myrtle Beach’s Warbird Park to honor fallen soldiers