Crash shuts down part of North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded Saturday to a crash that shut down part of North Kings Highway.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department said the wreck happened in the area of 79th Avenue North.

As of around 5:20 p.m., the department said the section of North Kings Highway in that area remains closed.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

It’s unclear if there were any injuries.

