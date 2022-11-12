Coastal Scores an Easy 110-47 Win Over Methodist

CONWAY, S.C. – Linton Brown scored 23 points, Josh Uduje added 20 points, and Essam Mostafa collected a double-double, as Coastal Carolina scored an easy 110-47 victory over undersized Methodist University Friday night at the HTC Center in the second game of the season for both teams.

Coastal (2-0) placed five players in double figures, with Jomaru Brown getting 18 points and Jimmy Nichols 12. Mostafa, a junior center, had 10 points and 12 rebounds for the 24th double-double of his career. The 20 points from Uduje, a sophomore, was also a career-high.

“We played well on offense, and we moved the ball around. We had two easy games this week, but now it gets real. There won’t be any more easy games, I can tell you that,” said Coastal head coach Cliff Ellis. “We were confident in our shooting, and I can’t say enough about the game Henry Abraham played.”

Coastal tied a school record with 16 made three-pointers, while Abraham, a 6′0″ junior guard who played last year at Eastern Illinois, dished out 14 assists, just two shy of the school mark. The Chanticleers were 16-of-33 from beyond the arc. For the game, Coastal hit on 41-of-74 (55 percent) attempts off of 30 assists.

De’Shaun Kee, a junior guard, led Methodist with nine points, but the NCAA Division III Monarchs fell to 0-2 on the season.

After the teams were tied at 8-8, Coastal went on a 16-2 run that featured seven different players scoring points. Mostafa started it with a layup, and reserve DJ Basey finished it with a dunk. Another dunk by Basey gave the Chants their biggest lead of the half at 52-21. The Monarchs made a short jumper to make it 52-23 at the break.

Uduje had 12 points and Linton Brown added 11 points in the first 20 minutes, while Mostafa had seven points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Linton Brown and Uduje then each hit three-pointers to open the second half and Coastal was off and running. The Chanticleers punctuated the second half with a 31-2 run that put them in front by 70 at 102-32.

Coastal outrebounded Methodist 52-22, with Nichols, grabbing a team-high 15 boards to complete his first double-double as a Chanticleer.

Coastal moves on to play a pair of road games as part of the Collegiate Hoops Roadshow – at South Carolina Upstate on Nov. 18th and at SEC-member Missouri on Nov. 23rd - before returning home to host South Dakota at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 26. The Chanticleers will conclude the month by hosting UNC Wilmington at 7:30 pm ET on Wednesday Nov. 30.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.