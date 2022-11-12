Submit a Tip
Coastal Carolina clinches Sun Belt East, will play in conference title game

(Coastal Carolina Athletics)
By Michael Owens
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina’s football team got some good news ahead of their home finale against Southern Miss on Saturday.

By virtue of Georgia State’s loss to ULM earlier in the day, the Chanticleers clinched the Sun Belt Conference’s East Division and a spot in the conference championship game.

It’s the program’s second division title in three years under head coach Jamey Chadwell, with the first coming in 2020. This year, however, will mark the Chants’ first appearance in the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game.

The 2020 matchup was called off due to COVID-19, with Coastal Carolina and Louisiana-Lafayette being recognized as co-champions.

James Madison, who ranked second in the division heading into Saturday, is ineligible for postseason play due to its transition from FCS to FBS.

CCU will face the winner of the Sun Belt West on Dec. 3.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

