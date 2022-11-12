Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

CCU Greek Life students making, donating blankets to non-profit organization

CCU student make blankets for Meals on Wheels of Horry County
CCU student make blankets for Meals on Wheels of Horry County(WMBF News)
By Ale Espinosa
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Student organizations on college campuses often find ways to better the community, for CCU students its helping to keep others warm during the holiday season.

Many students like CCU Junior, Jada Forbes, are spending their time in between classes and a part-time job, on-campus making blankets.

“I think the most rewarding part is us just being able to give all these blankets to people who really need them,” said Forbes.” Yes, it’s fun for me, but I think, I know when my boss Amanda and Lindsey said, when they went to go drop off the blankets, they were so happy to see us.”

CCU Fraternity and Sorority Life is handmaking blankets to donate to the non-profit, Meals on Wheels of Horry County.

The blankets will be given out for Thanksgiving to Grand Strand’s senior citizens.

So far, the Director of CCU Fraternity and Sorority Life, Amanda Eisele, said they have made and donated nearly 300 blankets to the organization.

“Seeing all of the students come in and learn how to make the blankets, produce it and be really proud of their work has been awesome,” said Eisele.

She said this is the first time she and the organization have taken part in a project with Meals on Wheels.

Eisele said she was surprised to see how many students, not even in Greek Life, are coming in to make blankets.

She said their goal is to make around 400 blankets to be donated to those who are in need by Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A few mainly light showers and gusty winds will be possible late this afternoon and evening.
FIRST ALERT - Severe weather threat has ended, a few more showers late this afternoon
Winning $200K lottery ticket purchased at Myrtle Beach-area grocery store
Oscar Foxworth
Marion County councilman, 5 others officially arrested in connection to criminal conspiracy case
Horry County Sheriff's Office badge
2 Horry County deputies resign after writing ‘false, misleading’ statements on warrants, records show
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 6:20 a.m. Friday to the area of 880 Lake...
HCFR: 1 person rescued from sunken car in Myrtle Beach area

Latest News

.
VIDEO | FIRST ALERT WEATHER: NICOLE 5 a.m. outlook
.
VIDEO: Police: North Myrtle Beach woman dies of heart attack after man attempts break-in
.
VIDEO: St. James High School Veterans Day Ceremony
.
VIDEO: Ceremonies for Veterans Day in Surfside Beach
.
VIDEO: 18-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Horry County shooting