Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Wendy’s debuts first-ever holiday Frosty

Wendy’s is adding a holiday-themed Frosty to its menu.
Wendy’s is adding a holiday-themed Frosty to its menu.(Wendy's via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Wendy’s has announced a sweet offering for the holiday season.

The fast-food chain will be adding a new flavored Frosty to its menu for a limited time.

Starting Nov. 15, a peppermint-flavored Frosty will be available to order.

Peppermint is Wendy’s third new Frosty flavor in the past 16 years. It replaces the strawberry flavor introduced in the summer.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tornado watch is in effect through 1:00 AM Friday. Additional watches will likely be issued...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Nicole brings risk of isolated tornadoes starting Thursday night
4 injured, lanes closed on 701 after 3-vehicle crash in Conway
4 injured, lanes closed on 701 after 3-vehicle crash in Conway
Oscar Foxworth
Marion County councilman, 5 others officially arrested in connection to criminal conspiracy case
2022 elections
INTERACTIVE MAPS: A closer look at SC, NC, national election results
Horry County Sheriff's Office badge
2 Horry County deputies resign after writing ‘false, misleading’ statements on warrants, records show

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Florence 1 Schools security grant
.
VIDEO: 2 Horry County deputies resign after writing ‘false, misleading’ statements on warrants, records show
VIDEO: Salvation Army kicks off Angel Tree tradition to help spread holiday cheer to Grand Strand, Pee Dee families
.
THIS IS CAROLINA - The Garden City Pier Singer
FILE - U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cody Brown, right, with the 436th Aerial Port Squadron, checks...
US sending Ukraine $400 million more in military aid