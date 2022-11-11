Thousands of power outages reported in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Several power outages are reported in our area Friday morning as gusty winds from Nicole move through.

Horry Electric reports nearly 1,900 power outages in the Conway area.

Pee Dee Electric and Santee Cooper have not reported any outages at this time.

