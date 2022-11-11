Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Thousands of power outages reported in Conway area

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Several power outages are reported in our area Friday morning as gusty winds from Nicole move through.

Horry Electric reports nearly 1,900 power outages in the Conway area.

Pee Dee Electric and Santee Cooper have not reported any outages at this time.

POWER OUTAGES | Santee Cooper power outage map

Click here to check Horry Electric Cooperative power outages

Click here to check Santee Cooper power outages

Click here to check Duke Energy power outages

Click here to check Pee Dee Electric power outages

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The tornado watch has been expanded through 7:00 AM.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado watch extended until 7:00 AM
Winning $200K lottery ticket purchased at Myrtle Beach-area grocery store
Horry County Sheriff's Office badge
2 Horry County deputies resign after writing ‘false, misleading’ statements on warrants, records show
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Florence Police Department vehicle
Suspect in custody after standoff with Florence police, U.S. Marshals

Latest News

The tornado watch has been expanded through 7:00 AM.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado watch extended until 7:00 AM
The funding is being provided by the local hospitality fee revenue to improve roads, drainage,...
Conceptual design plans presented for Garden City improvements
.
VIDEO: Florence 1 Schools security grant
.
VIDEO: 2 Horry County deputies resign after writing ‘false, misleading’ statements on warrants, records show