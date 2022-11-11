Thousands of power outages reported in Conway area
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Several power outages are reported in our area Friday morning as gusty winds from Nicole move through.
Horry Electric reports nearly 1,900 power outages in the Conway area.
Pee Dee Electric and Santee Cooper have not reported any outages at this time.
POWER OUTAGES | Santee Cooper power outage map
Click here to check Horry Electric Cooperative power outages
Click here to check Santee Cooper power outages
Click here to check Duke Energy power outages
Click here to check Pee Dee Electric power outages
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.