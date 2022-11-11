Police search Horry County school bus after reports of alleged weapon on board

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two school bus routes were delayed Friday afternoon after police stopped to search a bus reported to have a weapon onboard.

Principal of Carolina Forest High School, Gaye Driggers, said officers responded to a CFHS school bus, running routes 45 and 56, regarding a student who allegedly had a weapon.

Officers stopped the bus along Highway 90 and Altman Road, no weapons were discovered on the bus and all students were safe.

Driggers sent out a letter to parents informing them of the incident and the delay in students arriving home on those two bus routes.

The incident is being investigated by law enforcement and the school. Driggers said the students found responsible for the incident will be held accountable.

