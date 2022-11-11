Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Parents ‘outraged’ after students find their teacher in online porn

A former middle school teacher reportedly filmed porn in her classroom and shared the links on her social media. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Sarah Robinson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - An incident involving a former middle school teacher in Arizona has parents upset after what they say their kids saw online.

Arizona’s Family reports students at Thunderbolt Middle School found their teacher’s online account that contained pornographic content, which appeared to be filmed in her eighth-grade classroom.

“That was my friend’s daughter’s desk. And she is mortified over the situation,” said Kristina Minor, a student’s mother. “She [the teacher] doesn’t care knowing students have seen her everything and on students’ desks.”

Minor said she has also seen the teacher’s explicit content online.

“She [the teacher] uses her school yearbook photo on OnlyFans,” Minor said.

Currently, the Lake Havasu Police Department said no charges have been filed.

However, parents say they remain disgusted at the situation.

“I am absolutely outraged. Our kids shouldn’t have been exposed to this,” said Alea Bilski, a student’s mother.

“I’m a taxpayer. I am not paying these teachers to film pornography. They’re being paid to teach our kids, and set higher standards for them,” Minor added.

Parents of students at Thunderbolt Middle School said the Lake Havasu Unified School District sent the following message to them regarding the incident:

“It has come to our attention that students have been airdropping explicit material. The images did not happen during the school day and the person depicted no longer works for LHUSD. Please remove all images from your child’s phone and talk with them about the appropriate use of technology.”

According to Arizona Family, parents said they also received an email that the former teacher’s husband, who worked at an elementary school in the same district, was also fired. He reportedly appeared in some of the material.

Copyright 2022 Arizona's Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tornado watch is in effect through 1:00 AM Friday. Additional watches will likely be issued...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Nicole brings risk of isolated tornadoes TONIGHT
4 injured, lanes closed on 701 after 3-vehicle crash in Conway
4 injured, lanes closed on 701 after 3-vehicle crash in Conway
Oscar Foxworth
Marion County councilman, 5 others officially arrested in connection to criminal conspiracy case
2022 elections
INTERACTIVE MAPS: A closer look at SC, NC, national election results
Horry County Sheriff's Office badge
2 Horry County deputies resign after writing ‘false, misleading’ statements on warrants, records show

Latest News

The funding is being provided by the local hospitality fee revenue to improve roads, drainage,...
Conceptual design plans presented for Garden City improvements
.
VIDEO: Florence 1 Schools security grant
.
VIDEO: 2 Horry County deputies resign after writing ‘false, misleading’ statements on warrants, records show
VIDEO: Salvation Army kicks off Angel Tree tradition to help spread holiday cheer to Grand Strand, Pee Dee families
.
THIS IS CAROLINA - The Garden City Pier Singer