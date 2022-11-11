‘Our veterans represent the best of America’: St. James High School pays tribute to veterans

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Students at St. James High School took time on Veterans Day to recognize those who have bravely fought for our country.

The high school held a Veterans Day ceremony on Friday that featured the school’s JROTC, the JROTC Color Guard, the SJHS wind ensemble and the SJHS chorale.

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Brian Meister was the guest speaker where he highlighted the importance of service and never forgetting those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“Our veterans represent the best of America and so on Veterans Day and every day we honor that great debt and recommit ourselves to keeping our sacred obligation as a nation to honor what they’ve done,” said Bartley.

Also during the ceremony, the school presented a $730 check to the Blue Star Mothers, which is a non-profit organization made up of parents who have children in the armed forces. The money was raised during Military Appreciation Night at a recent football game.

There was a wreath laying ceremony and six roses were laid for the six major wars. The school also took a moment to recognize seven veterans who currently work at SJHS.

The ceremony ended with a fallen soldier tribute and the playing of taps.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.