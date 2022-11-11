Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Myrtle Beach Fire, Police Departments kicking off event to raise money for children

By Ale Espinosa
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:29 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Fire and Police Departments are making sure every child across the Grand Strand has their Christmas wishes come true.

Both departments are participating in their annual Shop With A Hero.

For every photo taken with a Myrtle Beach firefighter or police officer, one dollar will be donated to the cause. That money will be used to take a group of children Christmas shopping and to have breakfast with Santa.

Myrtle Beach Fire Department Captain John Evans said it’s a simple and free way to ensure underprivileged children are given a Merry Christmas.

“It’s important for us to make sure all kids have a Christmas and we understand that some are more privileged than others,” said Evans. “For those who don’t have the same means, we want to make sure that they get a chance to go out and shop for themselves, shop for their family, have breakfast with Santa Claus and really just enjoy that Christmas spirit.”

He said in their best year, they raised $1,500 and are looking to beat that this holiday season.

The event will be taking place at the Dickens Christmas Show and Festival from now through this Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

For more information visit the festival’s website here.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tornado watch is in effect through 1:00 AM Friday. Additional watches will likely be issued...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Nicole brings risk of isolated tornadoes starting Thursday night
4 injured, lanes closed on 701 after 3-vehicle crash in Conway
4 injured, lanes closed on 701 after 3-vehicle crash in Conway
Oscar Foxworth
Marion County councilman, 5 others officially arrested in connection to criminal conspiracy case
2022 elections
INTERACTIVE MAPS: A closer look at SC, NC, national election results
Horry County Sheriff's Office badge
2 Horry County deputies resign after writing ‘false, misleading’ statements on warrants, records show

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Florence 1 Schools security grant
.
VIDEO | FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Nicole brings risk of isolated tornadoes starting this evening
.
VIDEO: 2 Horry County deputies resign after writing ‘false, misleading’ statements on warrants, records show
VIDEO: Salvation Army kicks off Angel Tree tradition to help spread holiday cheer to Grand Strand, Pee Dee families
.
THIS IS CAROLINA - The Garden City Pier Singer