Myrtle Beach Fire, Police Departments kicking off event to raise money for children

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Fire and Police Departments are making sure every child across the Grand Strand has their Christmas wishes come true.

Both departments are participating in their annual Shop With A Hero.

For every photo taken with a Myrtle Beach firefighter or police officer, one dollar will be donated to the cause. That money will be used to take a group of children Christmas shopping and to have breakfast with Santa.

Myrtle Beach Fire Department Captain John Evans said it’s a simple and free way to ensure underprivileged children are given a Merry Christmas.

“It’s important for us to make sure all kids have a Christmas and we understand that some are more privileged than others,” said Evans. “For those who don’t have the same means, we want to make sure that they get a chance to go out and shop for themselves, shop for their family, have breakfast with Santa Claus and really just enjoy that Christmas spirit.”

He said in their best year, they raised $1,500 and are looking to beat that this holiday season.

The event will be taking place at the Dickens Christmas Show and Festival from now through this Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

For more information visit the festival’s website here.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.