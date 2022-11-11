HCFR: 1 person rescued from sunken car in Myrtle Beach area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was rescued after a car plunged into some water in the Myrtle Beach area.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 6:20 a.m. Friday to the area of 880 Lake Arrowhead Road for a reported vehicle under water.

The person who was rescued was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The HCFR Dive Team was called in to help with the removal of the sunken vehicle.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while crews work to remove the car from the water.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

