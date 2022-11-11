FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Watch in effect through midday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The TORNADO WARNING for Florence County has expired. A TORNADO WATCH remains in effect for all of the Grand Strand and Pee Dee until 10am.

Remember, a TORNADO WATCH means that conditions are favorable for the formation of tornadoes.

Tornado watch continues through mid morning (WMBF)

Nicole has weakened to a tropical depression as it pushes through Georgia this morning and into the western Carolinas by this afternoon. Outer rain bands from Nicole will impact the region through the early to mid morning hours with a risk of locally heavy rain and an isolated tornado threat. The tornado threat will diminish by midday as more stable weather returns to the region.

Isolated severe weather this morning then light mist and light rain this afternoon with gusty winds. (WMBF)

A break in the weather is likely from the late morning hours through the mid afternoon when some sunshine will be likely. Temperatures will soar into the upper 70s to near 80 with a gusty breeze.

Another area of light rain and mist will overspread the region late this afternoon and evening. There will also be another bout of windy weather that arrives later today when peak wind gusts will likely reach 35 to 40 mph in most areas.

COASTAL FLOODING

Minor coastal flooding is possible once again this morning with a COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY in effect from 7:00 AM through 12:00 PM

A HIGH SURF ADVISORY is in place once again today as dangerous surf conditions continue. Breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet will continue through Friday evening. This rough surf will lead to areas of beach erosion and could worsen some of the erosion issues caused by Ian.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - A high surf advisory remains in place through Friday. (WMBF)

Drier air will move into the region tonight and bring an end to the light rain. Temperatures will remain mild in the lower 60s.

Saturday will see a return to mostly sunny skies and pleasant afternoon temperatures in the middle 70s.

A surge of much cooler weather will arrive along with mostly cloudy skies on Sunday. Afternoon temperatures will struggle to climb out of the 50s to near 60.

Conditions will improve this weekend. (WMBF)

