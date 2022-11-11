FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado watch extended until 7:00 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A TORNADO WATCH is now in effect for most of the area through 7:00 AM Friday for all of the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Remember, a TORNADO WATCH means that conditions are favorable for the formation of tornadoes.

The tornado watch has been expanded through 7:00 AM. (WMBF)

Bands of showers and thunderstorms extending far away from the center of Tropical Depression Nicole will continue to rotate on shore through midday Friday. These bands will have individual thunderstorms capable of producing isolated tornadoes at time. The risk will continue through about midday on Friday before ending by the afternoon.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Rain bands from Nicole will be capable of producing isolated tornadoes from late this evening through Friday midday. (WMBF)

Nicole has now weakened to a tropical depression located in southern Georgia. The depression is moving toward the northwest near 15 mp , and a turn toward the north is forecast overnight. Nicole is expected to accelerate north-northeastward on Friday. On the forecast track, the center of Nicole will move into southwestern Georgia later tonight and Friday, and across the western Carolinas later on Friday, Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 35 mph with higher gusts. Additional weakening is forecast during the next day or so, and Nicole is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone on Friday. The system is expected to dissipate as it merges with a frontal boundary over the eastern United States by Friday night.

WINDS

Nicole has a very large wind field and will keep our area in gusty winds through late Friday. Today will see wind gusts of 30 to 35 mph with the highest gusts near the beaches. Those gusts will continue at times overnight.

By Friday, winds will gust between 35 and 40 mph along the immediate coastline with an isolated gust of 45 mph possible. Wind gusts of 25 - 35 mph are likely for areas across inland Horry County and the Pee Dee. Isolated power outages are possible but significant issues are not expected. Trees or limbs weakened by Ian could fall in these winds.

RAIN

Rain will start to increase late this morning with off and on showers by the late afternoon and evening. Quick bouts of heavy rain are likely late tonight through midday Friday.

Rain totals are expected to range between 1″ to 2″ with an isolated 3 to 4″ totals possible. This is actually much-needed rainfall and is not expected to produce significant flooding.

COASTAL FLOODING

Minor coastal flooding is possible this evening and more likely with Friday morning’s high tide.

A HIGH SURF ADVISORY is in place through Friday as dangerous surf conditions continue. Breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet will develop today and continue through Friday. This rough surf will lead to areas of beach erosion and could worsen some of the erosion issues caused by Ian.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - A high surf advisory remains in place through Friday. (WMBF)

