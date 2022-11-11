Family jumps from balcony to escape apartment fire overnight in Gwinnett County

DULUTH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some residents in Gwinnett County were forced to evacuate their apartments overnight as a fire ripped through their building.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday at the Montrose Berkeley Lake apartment complex in the 3700 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Duluth.

According to Firefighter Justin Wilson, a spokesman for Gwinnett County Fire & Emergency Service, when fire crews first arrived, two adults and a child were trapped on a balcony.

“We deployed a ground ladder to the third floor, and we were able to escort those people off the third-floor balcony to safety at the ground,” said Wilson.

Three other people had already jumped from their balcony before first responders arrived.

Officers from the Duluth Police Department assisted firefighters in knocking on doors, all while heavy flames were coming from two apartments. The building’s 20 units were evacuated. Everyone made it out alive, Wilson said.

Six people had minor injuries. Most were treated at the scene. No one had to be transported to the hospital, he said.

Eight apartments are either damaged or destroyed, leaving 18 people displaced - two of them are children. Some of those residents were seen gathering in the management office to get out of the rain.

Wilson said it appears the fire started in the kitchen of one of the apartments.

The Red Cross is responding to try to help the affected families find a place to stay.

